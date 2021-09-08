Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,561 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,563,000 after acquiring an additional 369,938 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

