Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.2% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

