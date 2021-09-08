Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.26% of Quipt Home Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. On average, equities analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

