Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Cara Therapeutics worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,239 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 349,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $227,598. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.41 million, a PE ratio of 95.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

