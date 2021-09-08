Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Waste Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after buying an additional 28,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $153.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

