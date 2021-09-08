Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $205.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.