AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 75.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 925.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,743 shares of company stock worth $1,838,588 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMC opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

