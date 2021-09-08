Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. 3,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,749. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

