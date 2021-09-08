American Century Companies Inc. Has $13 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of Comerica worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 226,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 51,070 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Comerica by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Comerica by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

