American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 97.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,292 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

