American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,509 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.79% of Eventbrite worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 52,159 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 777,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after buying an additional 455,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,920 shares of company stock worth $1,120,092 over the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 3.08. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

