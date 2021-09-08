American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,248,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,464 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 7.39% of Charah Solutions worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE CHRA opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.24%. Research analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,576 shares of company stock worth $905,108. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.