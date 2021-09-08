American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,651 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Popular by 2,353.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter worth $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter worth $216,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.42. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

