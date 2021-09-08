American Century Companies Inc. Sells 169,270 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,270 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Shares of JCOM opened at $133.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.37. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

