Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. 19,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

