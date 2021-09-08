Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 66 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ASML by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $861.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $361.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $763.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $868.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

