Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PEB opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

