Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 434 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

