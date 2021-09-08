Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 931 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $267,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.