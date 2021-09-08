Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.62 Million

Brokerages expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report sales of $76.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.74 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $81.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $307.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $307.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $302.94 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $304.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

