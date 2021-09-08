Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Equities analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $350,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gevo by 196.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gevo by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 354.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

