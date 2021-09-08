Analysts Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.59 on Friday. Immersion has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $249.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

