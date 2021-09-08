Analysts Anticipate KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($1.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. 2,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $505.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

