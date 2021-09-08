Analysts Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Post $2.25 EPS

Brokerages expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Prothena posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 392.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, started coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 876.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 316,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 1,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 216,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

PRTA opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $73.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

