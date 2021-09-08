Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report sales of $119.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $95.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $487.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $516.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $499.11 million, with estimates ranging from $471.75 million to $545.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.91 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

