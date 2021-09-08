Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

NYSE CP traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $72.21. The stock had a trading volume of 505,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $758,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

