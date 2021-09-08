Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.59. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. 6,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,776. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

