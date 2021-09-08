Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Announce $1.54 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.66. GMS posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 279,761 shares of company stock valued at $13,379,692. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 9.1% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after acquiring an additional 414,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after acquiring an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after acquiring an additional 388,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. 357,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. GMS has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

