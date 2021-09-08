Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 261,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

