Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 261,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.