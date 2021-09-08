Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.88. Incyte reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 217.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. Incyte has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Incyte by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Incyte by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

