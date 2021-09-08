Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Announce $4.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.41 and the lowest is ($0.84). iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,131.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $12.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,750.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,173 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.52. 580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,582. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.43.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

