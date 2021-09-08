Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,257.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 89,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $22,840,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.57. 12,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,802. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $470.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 1.39.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

