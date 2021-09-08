Analysts Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5,905.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

