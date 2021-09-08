Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Wayfair reported earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

NYSE:W opened at $269.71 on Friday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.29.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Wayfair by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

