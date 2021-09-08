Analysts Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) PT at $166.27

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.27.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.60. 3,289,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

