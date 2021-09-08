Analysts Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) PT at $166.27

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.27.
COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.60. 3,289,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
