Analysts Set Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT at $12.03

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

Several brokerages have commented on HCXLF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of HCXLF opened at $13.13 on Friday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

