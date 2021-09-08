Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$15.80

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.80.

MTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.75. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.930703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

