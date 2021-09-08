Analysts Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) PT at $68.20

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $382,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

