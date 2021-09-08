Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $203.68

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.68.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.31. 6,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,267. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Qorvo by 13.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

