Analysts Set RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Price Target at $21.80

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RDHL opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 297.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $3,337,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,402,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.