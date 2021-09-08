Analysts Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price at $71.43

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 196,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,509. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

