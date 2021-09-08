Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CS Disco (LAW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CS Disco (NYSE: LAW) recently:

9/3/2021 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CS Disco stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. CS Disco Inc has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

