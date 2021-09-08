Analyzing Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market and Sendas Distribuidora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market 2 5 2 0 2.00 Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Sendas Distribuidora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market $6.47 billion 0.42 $287.45 million $2.49 9.56 Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.69 $271.21 million N/A N/A

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sendas Distribuidora.

Profitability

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market 4.34% 30.60% 9.71% Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Sendas Distribuidora on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

