Analyzing XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -33.74% -12.58% -9.25% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

This table compares XPeng and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 37.46 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -25.78 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.62

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XPeng and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

XPeng currently has a consensus target price of $52.97, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Stellantis has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.21%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Stellantis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stellantis beats XPeng on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

