Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Brokerages expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report sales of $180,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix posted sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.36 million, with estimates ranging from $3.17 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $95,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,578.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 34.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 46.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth $3,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

ATEX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,683. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

