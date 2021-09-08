Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of above $25.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $6.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.95. 907,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.33 and its 200-day moving average is $372.83. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

