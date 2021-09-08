APENFT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $780.47 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $85.90 million and approximately $780.47 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 72.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00152208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00722509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00042081 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

