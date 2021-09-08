ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Down 30% Over Last 7 Days

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $186.94 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00007228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00197081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.69 or 0.07249942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,037.45 or 1.00210030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.68 or 0.00739388 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 56,705,619 coins and its circulating supply is 56,299,799 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

