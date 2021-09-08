ApeSwap Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $173.35 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00006935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $173.35 million and $23.56 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00178514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.81 or 0.07157168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.20 or 1.00373930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00741365 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 54,027,080 coins and its circulating supply is 53,676,383 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

