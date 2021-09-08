Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s 4th Largest Position

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.6% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $736,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.0% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 58,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 84,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

AAPL opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

